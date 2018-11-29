Newry sets date for withdrawal termination vote

NEWRY — At the Nov. 13 board meeting Newry Selectman Jim Largess made the motion to set a secret ballot vote to stop the withdrawal process for Monday, March 4.

The motion was approved unanimously. It came after the Newry Withdrawal Committee recommended the town should hold a vote to terminate the withdrawal process.

A public hearing will be held prior to the vote. Town Administrator Amy Bernard said the town is not required to have a hearing since it’s not an ordinance they are voting on, but she believes it’s important to hear from residents prior to the vote. Bernard said the hearing would most likely be scheduled 10 days before.

The town also plans to send out a letter to residents with information on the issue. The letter would not be mailed until February.

Other news

Fire Chief Bruce Pierce reported he filled out an application for a Maine State Forest Service grant for 10 five-gallon pails of Class A foam and four rolls of 100-foot one-inch fire break weeping forestry hose, three sections of 100-foot, one-and-a-half-inch fire break weeping hose, two one-and-a-half-inch multi orifice nozzles and two hose bags.

The total amount for the equipment added up to $2,208, Pierce said.

If the grant is approved the town would have to pay 50 percent of the cost ($1,104), matching the states grant.

Selectmen asked Pierce if the equipment he wants to buy is the top priority for the fire department.

“To me this is a worthwhile purchase, to update and upgrade the equipment for price we’re getting it at,” Pierce said.

“If someone’s got money for us it would be silly not to take it,” Largess said.

Largess made the motion to spend $1,104 from the Fire Department supply account to pay for 50 percent after the grant. The motion was approved unanimously.

Largess also made the motion to spend up to $4,225 for Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments (AVCOG) assistance and to authorize Bernard to sign a contract. All selectmen voted in favor. AVCOG will help the town develop ordinances for marijuana that work for Newry, and will work with both the Planning Board and the Select Board. Once the work is complete, AVCOG would then present the work back to the two boards.

Broadband was expanded to parts of Powder Ridge in Sunday River. Newry did not have to pay for the expansion. The work was done after numerous residents complained about the poor service in the area.

The Newry Selectmen will next meet on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Newry Town Office.

swheeler@bethelcitizen.com