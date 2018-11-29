Greenwood looks to form conservation commission

GREENWOOD — Greenwood selectmen at their Nov. 20 meeting heard from resident Betsey Foster about starting a Conservation Commission.

The commission’s purpose in Greenwood specifically would be to help maintain town recreation trails, perform roadside cleanup and clean the town beach.

Right now a few people in the town help clean up the sides of roads simply by volunteering themselves. Foster said the people currently doing the work are getting older and that it’s important to make sure new people can cycle in.

“I was thinking a Conservation Commission would be one way to ensure that those things continue,” Foster said.

Foster said currently three people would be interested in starting a commission.

Selectmen Amy Chapman asked how many people would be needed.

Foster said Bethel currently only has three people on its committee. She added that Woodstock has eight members. Foster said she was told by Paul Motts of the Bethel commission that he thinks three people is enough to form a group. According to Foster, the chair of the Woodstock Committee, Jane Chandler, told her that if a commission was developed in Greenwood, she would attend the first couple meetings to help organize everything.

The committee’s work would all be volunteer.

Foster said if a commission was formed it could apply for grants.

She also said the committee would try to meet once a month.

Chapman made the motion that the selectmen approve the formation of a Conservation Commission. The motion was seconded by Selectmen Arnie Jordan. Selectmen Fred Henderson was absent.

At their next meeting selectmen will discuss appointing three members who are interested in joining the commission. The three people are Foster, Norm Milliard and Mark Plourde, all who live in Greenwood.

Other business

Selectmen announced that Planning Board member Jim St. Germain informed them that he does not plan to renew his term. Alternate member Becky Secrest will now become a full time member of the board. Resident Rosemary McLean told the town she was interested in being an alternate.

Selectmen announced that the town had mailed out 31 foreclosure notices for the fiscal year of 2016-2017.

The town received a grant for $6,750 from the Sunday River Community Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. The money will be used to buy helmets and shoulder pads for the Telstar Youth Football Program.

The Greenwood Fire Department donated 12 Thanksgiving meals to Greenwood families. The meals were purchased with the a portion of the money earned from the fish fries put on by the department in the spring and summer.

Selectmen will next meet on Tuesday Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at the Greenwood Town Office.

