Christmas in Bethel

The holiday season kicked off in Bethel Saturday with a variety of traditional activities. The “Jingle Bell Run” up Main Street in late afternoon drew dozens of people who rang bells (provided each year by Bevin Bells) and walked up the street with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who rode the back of a Bethel fire truck. Once on the common, everyone counted down to the lighting of the tree, then the kids lined up to visit with Santa on the gazebo.

Across the street at the Bethel Historical Society’s Moses Mason House, visitors were treated to cider and old-fashioned cookies as they socialized by the various fireplaces and in the light of real candles in the windows.

On Sunday the Mahoosuc Community played its annual Winter Concert at the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel. It included many seasonal favorites, as well as a special medley of World War I era songs, “Echoes from the Battlefield,” in commemoration of the 100th anniversary this year of the end of World War I.