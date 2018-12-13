Board encouraged to learn more on Region 9

BETHEL — At Monday’s School Board meeting, board members heard from representative to Region 9 Norm Clanton, who provided an update on the school.

Clanton said Telstar currently has 28 students attending the school, which offers a variety of hands-on programs that include building trades, metal trades, wood harvesting, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), early childhood development, truck driving, fire science, culinary arts, employability skills, computer technology and automotive technology.

Clanton said that some eighth graders from Telstar attended Region 9 and participated in several programs focusing on the Revolutionary War era. The students worked with culinary students already enrolled in the school and helped make a meal common to that time period. Students also practiced blacksmithing and games that were played during that time.

Clanton said that if students want to join the Region 9 program they need to commit before their freshman year. Students cannot join sophomore year because they would be unable to meet all the requirements.

He encouraged board members to take a tour of the school.

“Most folks that have not been in the building before come away amazed with the things that are happening in that building,” Clanton said. “We’d love to show you around and give you a personalized tour so you can see what’s happening in the building.”

Superintendent Dave Murphy said the board is planning on scheduling an opportunity for members to tour the building.

Clanton said a Telstar student recently received a Class B license and is now working toward a Class A. He said the same student is currently in the culinary program and that she spent last year in the CNA program. He said the school allows its students to try out a range of careers, before graduating high school.

Other business

The Maine Principals Association (MPA) has decided to establish eight-member football teams as options for schools next year.

Murphy said that although Telstar has not “signed on to” the eight member option, he does anticipate that they will strongly consider an eight-player team.

Athletic Director Gail Wight said the plan right now is for the school to be in the eight person division.

“What that will do is give us more flexibility and it will be a number of teams, if you read the Lewiston paper,” Murphy said. “There have been a number of schools already that have said that they are interested in developing an eight member team.”

Board member Dave Bartlett wondered how what division the team would be in.

Murphy said the division is E, and that the developmental league will be disbanded. The division E will consist only of eight member teams.

Murphy also told the school directors that Telstar students will present “Miracle on 34th Street” Thursday through Saturday 7-9 pm., with a matinee Sunday going from 2-4 p.m. There is no charge to watch the play but donations will be accepted.

Prior to the play, Murphy said members of the eighth grade class are doing a demonstration of 3D printers.

Murphy said he was able to get a grant last year that allowed the school to get the printer. He said the class has done a lot of work with printers and that the school will be receiving a second 3D printer. He said that if board members cannot attend the demonstration, that he has spoken with Telstar Middle and High School Principal Mark Kenney about having the students come in and do a presentation during an upcoming board meeting.

